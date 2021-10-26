Thunder Gameday: Steph Curry and the Warriors Head to OKC

In their fourth game of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to protect their home court against the Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Golden State Warriors. This will be a matchup between the top and bottom team in the Western Conference.

To this point, the Warriors are undefeated while the Thunder are winless. With that in mind, OKC took a huge step forward in their last game, as the team starts to build more chemistry.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 9-point underdogs to the Warriors, and the total over/under is 224 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Steph Curry has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, coming off of winning the Western Conference Player of the Week. For the Thunder's defensive stopper Lu Dort, it will be a true test. While it's nearly impossible to completely shut a guy like Curry down, making his life more difficult will be a necessity. He has the talent to single-handedly win a game against a team like the Thunder.

Additionally, OKC will need another big game out of their fascinating duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Earlier this week, they combined for 48 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds. If they are able to produce at that level going forward, the Thunder won't be an easy team to beat.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-0)

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“He’s the anchor on the defense end for us. It’s contagious for the group. We were aggressive on the defensive end," said Giddey on Dort following Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dort will have his hands full with Curry on Tuesday against the Warriors, who has been perhaps the best player in the NBA to this point in the season.

