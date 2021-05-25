Thunder Trade: Looking Back at the Chris Paul Deal with Suns

Last offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded away future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns.

After the Thunder got paid by the Houston Rockets to take on Chris Paul prior to the 2019-20 season, he thrived in Oklahoma City as his trade value jumped significantly. After just one season in OKC, Paul had once again established himself as one of the top point guards in the entire NBA.

However, after his first season with the Thunder, they officially kicked off their rebuild and needed to get assets for Paul while his value was as high as it was. While several teams showed interest in the services of the veteran point guard, the Phoenix Suns ultimately pulled the trigger on acquiring him.

In the middle of November, just over one month before the start of the 2020-21 season, the Thunder would receive Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Paul and Abdel Nader.

From there, Thunder GM Sam Presti would further flip the assets he received for Paul In secondary moves.

Lecque was traded to the Indiana Pacers for T.J. Leaf (who was later waived) and a 2027 second-round pick.

Oubre was sent to the Golden State Warriors for a heavily protected 2021 first-round pick that ultimately would convey as a very early second rounder (via Minnesota).

Rubio was packaged in a three-team deal with a first round pick as Oklahoma City moved up to No. 17 in the 2020 NBA Draft to take Aleksej Pokusevski. The Thunder also received James Johnson and a 2024 second-round pick in the deal. Johnson would go on to be traded in a three-team deal that netted OKC Trevor Ariza, Justin Jackson (who was waived during the 2020-21 season) and two future second-round picks. From there, Ariza would later be traded to the Miami Heat for Myers Leonard (who would be waived) and yet another future second rounder.

When it was all said and done, Presti was able to work multiple trades that ultimately resulted in Chris Paul being flipped for quite the haul.

Ty Jerome

Aleksej Pokusevski

2021 SRP (MIN)

2022 FRP (PHX)

2023 SRP (MIA/DAL)

2024 SRP (MIN)

2026 SRP (DAL)

2027 SRP (MIA)

2027 SRP (IND)

Getting two young cornerstones in Pokusevski and Jerome along with one first-round pick and six second-round picks was worth the deal for the Oklahoma City Thunder.