Thunder’s Top Ten Defense is the Catalyst For Success

Oklahoma City’s offensive fireworks have drawn plenty of attention over the Thunder’s recent winning stretch. The team’s defense deserves just as much credit for the on-court improvement.

OKC has battled some of the best teams in the NBA to start the month of January. While seemingly turning a corner, the Thunder notched wins over Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago and Brooklyn. It’s safe to say the team as a whole is ahead of schedule.

One of the biggest reasons for Oklahoma City’s success seems to be the effort and intensity on the defensive end. Mark Daigneault deserves tons of credit for the way this team has been able to slow down high powered offenses.

As of Tuesday, the Thunder’s defensive net rating currently ranks No. 10 in the entire NBA. The most impressive part, though, is that Oklahoma City has been starting most games without a center. After Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl went down with injuries, OKC has had to start Kenrich Williams at the five spot in recent games. The positionless basketball is working.

Oklahoma City ranks fifth in steals per game at 8.1, and somehow, Daigneault’s center-less team checks in at sixth in the the league in blocks per game at 5.2 per game. The Thunder currently sits at No. 2 in loose balls recovered, showcasing the all-out team effort all over the court. The Thunder’s defensive ranking is in the top ten because of strong coaching and high effort from the team.

As Pokusevski and Robinson-Earl return to the lineup, Oklahoma City’s front court will receive a massive boost. For now, the lineup has a unique opportunity to find ways to rebound in a small-ball lineup. Each player on the floor is learning how to play bigger than they really are. The groundwork of defensive identity taking place this season will pay off down the road for the Thunder.

