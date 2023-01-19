Top Performers: Dort's Double-Double Helps Thunder Route Pacers in Historic Fashion

Luguentz Dort notched his second career double-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder set a new franchise record on their way to earn their 22nd win of the season.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder found their 11th win in 16 games, not only by beating the Indiana Pacers by 20 points, but by breaking a record. The Thunder amassed a franchise-best 41 assists on 47 shots to win 126-106.

The game kicked off with the Thunder offense surging to a 34-15 lead before the Pacers, led by their rookie point guard, Andrew Nembhard, would fight their way back in the second frame to shrink the deficit to just four points before once again finding themselves down again, 58-44, at halftime.

The third frame proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Indiana as the Thunder enjoyed a 42-point quarter behind 17-of-25 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and causing the Pacers to waive the white and bench their starters for the remaining parts of the game.

Here are your top performers on the Thunder’s historic night.

Luguentz Dort

After struggling with his shot and more especially his finishing for the majority of the season, Dort looked like a different player, scoring an efficient 22 points in just 28 minutes, knocking down 8-of-14 shots, including three 3-pointers. And his 10 points in the second frame kept the Thunder’s offense surging amidst the Pacers’ comeback attempt.

Dort also finished with 11 rebounds, giving him his second career double-double.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The soon-to-be All-Star guard once again set the tone early, dropping a team-high 10 points in the first quarter while getting to the line seven times. Thanks to some help from his friends, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to play just under 30 minutes, six shy of his usual workload, and finished the night with a game-high 23 points while producing six assists and snagging three steals.

Josh Giddey

In another notable performance for the rising sophomore, the Australian passing wizard picked apart the Pacers’ defense with his mixture of dump offs, kick outs, and floaters en route to 16 points, on 8-of-12 shooting, and 11 assists in just under 30 minutes.

Giddey's five turnovers were a result of forcing the issue a bit too much at times, but he still got the job done before fouling out late in the fourth.

Jalen Williams

The rookie wing put together a well-rounded game, coupling 11 points with six rebounds and six assists while turning it over just once. His nine points in nine minutes in the third quarter was second to only Gilgeous-Alexander as he helped put the game out of reach. Williams’ perimeter defense was pivotal as well in the Thunder’s ability to lock down the Pacers’ skilled guards as evidenced by his four steals and one block.

Kenrich Williams

While the fifth-year do-it-all veteran only played 22 minutes, he made the most of his time on the court as the Thunder’s starting center, logging 12 points on eight shots, converting two of his four 3-pointers, and producing two blocks and a steal. Surprisingly, Williams’ also recorded a career-high 10 assists to just one turnover.

