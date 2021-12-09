Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Top Performers From the Thunder's win in Toronto

    Top performers from Oklahoma City's last second win north of the border on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The Thunder blew an 11-point lead heading into the fourth-quarter, but thanks to a Mike Muscala three and a last-second Raptor buzzer-beater being waived off, the Thunder came away with a 110-109 win.

    Here are the top performers from the Thunder win:

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

    In his one stop in Canada this season the Toronto native made sure to impress — finishing with 26 points along with nine assists.

    Gilegeous-Alexander has simplified his game lately, focusing on drives to draw contact and get to the line for easy points. He hit the 12 free throw mark for the third straight game Wednesday as he went a perfect 12-for-12 from the stripe.

    He finished the night with arguably his, and the Thunder’s two most important plays — drawing three defenders and hitting Muscala for three with nine seconds left, followed by a strong contest on a Fred VanVleet floater to end the game.

    Luguentz Dort

    Dort has fully emerged as a capable No. 2 option for the Thunder and showed exactly why against the Raptors.

    Recommended for You

    He totalled 22 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

    He is averaging 20.2 points per game over the last month due in large part to shooting 38.5% from behind the arc over that stretch.

    Darius Bazely

    Bazley rediscovered his offensive game on Wednesday after nearly a month-long cold streak.

    The forward chipped in 15 points — his most since Oct. 12 — to go along with five rebounds.

    Part of the rediscovery might have to do with his shot selection — opting for higher percentage shots instead of threes. Bazley went 7-for-8 on the night, but attempted just two three-pointers — making one. 

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    USATSI_17321963
    News

    Top Performers From the Thunder's win in Toronto

    1 minute ago
    Cade Cunningham, Lu Dort, Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder
    News

    Jumbo Guards Continue to Thrive in Modern NBA

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17321963
    News

    Thunder Escape Raptors with 110-109 Victory, Take Win off Waived Buzzer-Beater

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17276033
    News

    Is Having too Many Point Guards a Problem For the Thunder?

    21 hours ago
    Josh Giddey | Pistons Post-Game | Dec. 06, 2021
    Video

    WATCH: Josh Giddey Credits Offensive Flow to OKC's Fantastic Fourth Quarter Against Detroit

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17224931
    News

    Kenrich Williams Provides Crucial Skillset Off Bench for OKC

    Dec 8, 2021
    OKC Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Lu Dort, Gary Trent Jr.
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Scottie Barnes and the Raptors

    Dec 8, 2021
    Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
    News

    Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Sabonis from Pacers

    Dec 7, 2021