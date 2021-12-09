Top Performers From the Thunder's win in Toronto

Top performers from Oklahoma City's last second win north of the border on Wednesday.

The Thunder blew an 11-point lead heading into the fourth-quarter, but thanks to a Mike Muscala three and a last-second Raptor buzzer-beater being waived off, the Thunder came away with a 110-109 win.

Here are the top performers from the Thunder win:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In his one stop in Canada this season the Toronto native made sure to impress — finishing with 26 points along with nine assists.

Gilegeous-Alexander has simplified his game lately, focusing on drives to draw contact and get to the line for easy points. He hit the 12 free throw mark for the third straight game Wednesday as he went a perfect 12-for-12 from the stripe.

He finished the night with arguably his, and the Thunder’s two most important plays — drawing three defenders and hitting Muscala for three with nine seconds left, followed by a strong contest on a Fred VanVleet floater to end the game.

Luguentz Dort

Dort has fully emerged as a capable No. 2 option for the Thunder and showed exactly why against the Raptors.

He totalled 22 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

He is averaging 20.2 points per game over the last month due in large part to shooting 38.5% from behind the arc over that stretch.

Darius Bazely

Bazley rediscovered his offensive game on Wednesday after nearly a month-long cold streak.

The forward chipped in 15 points — his most since Oct. 12 — to go along with five rebounds.

Part of the rediscovery might have to do with his shot selection — opting for higher percentage shots instead of threes. Bazley went 7-for-8 on the night, but attempted just two three-pointers — making one.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.