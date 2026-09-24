Sam Presti Gives Revealing Answer Regarding Cason Wallace

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder put Top executive Sam Presti in front of the media for his annual preseason state of the union address. It isn't a shock that one of the most pressing questions centered on the cost-cutting moves that the Bricktown Ballers made over the summer and what that means for 2023 first-round pick Cason Wallace, who is eligible for a contract extension.

Despite seeing other members of that 2023 class get deals done elsewhere, the Thunder and Wallace have not come to terms yet as the Oct. 19 deadline looms.

Presti, in typical fashion, elected not to discuss the negotiations outright, but when asked about Wallace, he said something much more revealing.

"I would just say Cason [Wallace] is someone we think very highly of and has done a great job for us. I think the greatest sign of respect we could have shown Cason is moving Lu [Dort] in that trade. We potentially could have looked at a series of other options, but it's a bit of a gesture to him to say, We think you can have a great role on this team. We believe in you as a player. And we're hopeful that all that can work out. But I never like talking specifics about that type of stuff. I just don't think it's appropriate," Presti revealed.

Typically, when the Thunder move on from a player, or are even simply asked about who has to step up after one of their own goes down due to injury in the midst of the season, they are quick to remind the media that this is a team game. It takes everyone to fill in for what was lost. It is well documented how pointed Presti is in his public comments and outright transparent while never having a misstep. The fact that he was so willing to publicly say that moving on from a franchise pillar such as Dort was –– in part –– a gesture of respect to Wallace says a lot.

No, these comments do not reveal when a contract extension will be worked out between the two sides, but for this scribe, it does illustrate just how much the team values and wants to be the long-term home for the defensive ace.

Wallace is the next in line of these defensive stoppers the Thunder have rostered, dating back to Thabo Sefolosa, Andre Roberson, and most recently Dort. Perhaps the Kentucky product will find himself in Dort's starting spot once play begins on Oct. 20 in San Antonio.

The former No. 10 overall pick will, without question, have a larger role this season, tasked with taking on the toughest matchup on the other side and with hopes of an offensive leap no matter if that is via polishing his 3-point prowess or expanding his game on the ball. Either route would be beneficial to the Thunder's season.