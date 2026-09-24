The Thunder's Offseason Grade Doesn't Capture How Well The Team Handled The Chaos

Just how well did the Thunder handle their offseason?

This offseason was one that OKC will not want to relive, not because of how it was overall, but because of all the difficult decisions the team had to make. The squad had to let multiple key players go in order to stay away from the second apron, and although it was the decision that had to be made, it wasn’t an easy one.

To clear up cap space, the Thunder had to let go of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort. Lu DortEach of these players offered something different to the Thunder lineup, as Dort was a defensively minded starter, Joe was a deep-range deadeye and Wiggins was one of the best utility players on the team. However, the Thunder chose the right players to get rid of, based on who they still have.

This roster shakeup was handled well enough for the Thunder to receive a grade of B+ in a recent Bleacher Report article, which graded every team's offseason. However, this hectic offseason might be getting overlooked in terms of just how well it was handled.

As mentioned earlier, while it isn’t ideal to give up anyone, OKC gave up the right players for who they now have on the roster. Dort, who was a sound defensive weapon, is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by Cason Wallace, who will be just as good, if not better, on the defensive side of the ball, while also showing flashes of offensive potential.

Joe will have a multitude of players filling his role, as the three-point shooting responsibility will be filled by young bucks such as Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell and even one of the newest OKC draft picks, Bennett Stirtz. Wiggins falls under the same category, as multiple players will have to step up to fill roles where the Thunder see fit that Wiggins used to fill. These players include Mitchell, Jaylin Williams and maybe another rookie in Otega Oweh.

Oklahoma City didn’t only fill these roles but also secured others with Isiah Hartenstein signing a new three-year deal, while also drafting Aday Mara with the team’s first selection in the draft.

So while the Thunder did an amazing job at damage control, hence landing them the B+, OKC managed to secure its roster now and for the future, which in the long run warrants a much better grade.