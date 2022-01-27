Ty Jerome: Trade Block or Longterm?

With the trade deadline looming, Oklahoma City is bound to be active. They have too much cap space to stay put as contenders try to dump salaries and work out contracts. The Thunder could be able to get a few draft picks out of it.

That also means some of OKC’s young assets are expendable and could be used in a trade. An under-the-radar guy that could be traded and not viewed as a long term piece could be Ty Jerome.

While he gets spot minutes here and there, and receives inconsistent playing time, he may find a better role on a team not in a full-on rebuild.

At 24, Jerome is older than most of OKC’s young prospects and is having a major down year in terms of performance from last season. However, his shooting would be an attraction to a contending team.

While his percentages are down this season, he’s clearly a better 3-point shooter than his slump shows. Dating back to his senior year at Virginia he was a 40% 3-point shooter.

Last season, he shot 42.3% from long range for the Thunder. His percentages could easily go back to that range if he was on the right team with better spacing.

In 2020-21, the Virginia product averaged 10.7 points per game. He also distributed the ball efficiently, averaging 3.6 assists per night. He’s a high IQ player that knows the game.

While Jerome isn’t a bad backup point guard option, he may not fully fit the Thunder’s timeline. Oklahoma City has a logjam of guards with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and even occasionally Theo Maledon. Jerome’s ceiling seems to be set as a high caliber role player.

Jerome’s value as a shooter should give the Thunder at least a draft pick in return. If the Thunder packages Jerome with something else, they could target another young prospect.

Oklahoma City would need an enticing offer, though, as they value Jerome as a veteran presence. They wouldn’t trade him without reason. Not to mention, he’s very good friends with OKC’s star in Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City clearly likes what he brings to the table, but the offer could be right at the deadline.

In his last eight games, he’s scored double digits three times. His numbers have been up lately and he’s been shooting better from 3-point range in the past few weeks.

He might fit in on a team with better spacing in a more consistent role. With OKC's unknown future and constant moving pieces, there are very few untradable players. Jerome has to go for the right price though, as it couldn't hurt the Thunder to keep his veteran leadership building the culture going forward.

