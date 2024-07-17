Updated OKC Thunder Roster After Alex Ducas Signing
The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a flurry of moves during the 2024 NBA Draft and to open up the NBA Free Agency period. Though, they were not done there. On Monday, the franchise made the signing of Alex Ducas official. Here is where the Thunder and their free agents stand.
As a reminder in the offseason, teams can carry up to 21 players before needing to trim that down to 15 standard contracts and three two-way pacts by opening night.
Current Standard OKC Thunder Roster Spots (14/15):
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Lu Dort
- Chet Holmgren
- Alex Caruso
- Kenrich Williams
- Cason Wallace
- Ousmane Dieng
- Jalen Williams
- Isaiah Joe
- Jaylin Williams
- Aaron Wiggins
- Nikola Topic
- Dillon Jones
Two-way Spots (3/3):
- Ajay Mitchell
- Adam Flagler
- Alex Ducas
Open Roster Spots (1):
- One Standard Deal should the Mitchell Two-way projection be correct
- Zero Two-Way deals available
Current OKC Thunder Free Agents:
- Gordan Hayward (UFA)
- Bismack Biyombo (UFA)
- Mike Muscala (UFA), Retired.
- Keyontae Johnson (UFA)
- Olivier Sarr (UFA)
The Oklahoma City Thunder still own the $8 Million Mid-Level Exception and an open roster spot, though typically when the Thunder have been in a position to contend the organization has not been scared to carry an open roster spot into the season - it could prove valuable at the NBA Trade Deadline and/or buyout market.
What has changed
Following the Hartenstein signing going official the Thunder renounced the rights to their free agents making them all unrestricted, including Johnson.
Johnson seems to be the odd man out with Flagler's summer league standout performance despite the Kansas State products productive G League season a year ago after the Thunder used a 2023 second-round pick on the forward. However, short of Oklahoma City giving him the final open roster spot it seems this Summer League is a showcase for other teams. Though, this stuff can quickly shift as we inch closer to October.
Still no teams have sniffed around Hayward or Biyombo as the two veterans hope to find a landing spot for this coming season.
