What Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Need To Do To Win MVP?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise to the top of the NBA has been fascinating to watch. Oklahoma City’s rapid improvement as a team can be credited partly to Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension. With a treasure chest of draft picks and trade assets, the Thunder would’ve been relevant sooner or later. But a player like Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge expedited things in a big way.
Most teams that are on the verge of contending are waiting for a youngster to take the star leap or need to acquire a No. 1 option at some point. The Thunder never had to worry about that problem with Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm.
After two back-to-back seasons of averaging over 30 points per game, he’s firmly on everyone’s radar. He isn’t a special talent in the making or a rising young player — he’s already one of the NBA’s top five players and hovering around the MVP conversation.
After two straight All-NBA First Team selections, many are predicting Gilgeous-Alexander to be crowned as the best player in the NBA. But what will it take for SGA to take home the MVP award?
There’s not many holes left in Gilgeous-Alexander’s game. There’s not necessarily one area he has to improve on to win the MVP — he did finish second a season ago, he wasn’t far off. With the current state of the NBA, though, so many players are able to put up eye-popping stat lines. That has never been SGA’s game — he said it himself, he likes consistency. For him to take the next step, though, increased volume in all major areas would be the first step.
In the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. All marks are fantastic, and that’s the reason why he made an All-NBA First Team appearance. But compared to someone like Luka Doncic, who put up 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds, it’s not really comparable when it comes to the statistics. Whether it’s stat padding or carrying his team, Doncic’s numbers are nearly unheard of. If Gilgeous-Alexander wants to make a run at the coveted award, an uptick in rebounds and assists would certainly help.
The good news is there will be more assists to go around in Oklahoma City. With Josh Giddey’s departure, SGA won’t be sharing the point guard duties with anyone else. He showed improved creation at the Olympics and could averaged a few more assists with lockouts to the perimeter. In the playoffs, his rebounding numbers already took a leap. He averaged 7.2 boards per game in the postseason, which would be a great number next season.
If Gilgeous-Alexander keeps his efficiency sky high and his defensive numbers rock solid, he’ll always have a case. Improving his assist and rebound totals will boost his chances, too. He’ll be ahead of the pack if Oklahoma City is No. 1 in the West and one of the NBA’s best teams. It’ll be hard to battle out all of the statistics warriors, but Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the few players in true contention.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.