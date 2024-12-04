What the OKC Thunder Must Do to Advance to NBA Cup Knockout Stage
The Oklahoma City Thunder are seeking their first-ever trip out of pool play in the second annual NBA Cup Tournament - the artist formerly known as the in-season tournament. The Thunder are currently in need of some help to make it out of the pool play stage.
With their final pool play game set for Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, the Thunder have multiple scenarios where they could advance.
If the OKC Thunder pull off a win against the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs are downed by the Phoenix Suns, the Thunder win Western Conference group B. That is the only sitaution in which the Thunder can win the group.
However, Oklahoma City still has scenarios in play to be the wild card team to reach the knock out stage. The Thunder would need to win while Portland loses to the Clippers and the Mavericks are topped by the Grizzlies.
Another situation that would punch the Thunder's ticket to the knock out round is with a lopsided win that gives them the point differential over Portland and Dallas. If Dallas, Portland and the Suns all lose with a Thunder win they would sit in the driver seat to advance with an impressive win over Utah.
There are a bunch of messy scenarios and situations which will make this slate of NBA action must watch for Thunder fans. Thunder on SI will have you covered tonight for the fall out around the league and what comes next for Oklahoma City.
