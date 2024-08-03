Where Does Cason Wallace Slot In New-Look OKC Thunder Lineup?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are primed for a special 2024-25 NBA campaign. They've got an MVP candidate, two supporting stars who are on the rise and an incredible overall supporting cast with plenty of depth.
Blended in all of that, Cason Wallace is going to shine for the Thunder. His role could be a tricky one, though. He's heading into a second season in the league which could prove his strengths as a two-way floor-spacer in the league. However, the Thunder are loaded at the guard position.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the team's franchise player, he's got a starting position locked in through his prime. Lu Dort, at 6-foot-4, is technically starting at the other guard position, though he can be stretched to the small forward spot if the team wants to start another guard. With Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren being the other two starters, there is an open starting job.
Now, the starting lineup could change with varying matchups. Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the club in the offseason, and the 7-footer could see spot starts. The Thunder also traded for Alex Caruso, who could be in play for the fifth starting spot.
Could Caruso be best used off the bench, though? If so, Wallace is an intriguing prospect to start for Oklahoma City. He should see improved play with the ball in his hands, and he's proven his value as a shooter and defender both on-ball and in the passing lanes. He could fit well into the starting lineup, allowing for both Caruso and Hartenstein to really change the game coming off the bench.
It'll be interesting to see the second-year Thunder player establish himself in the rotation and take advantage of opportunities given to him over the course of the season. The fifth starting job might be something that rotates given matchups, but watching who consistently fills the lineup to start the season is something that might be decided in training camp.
