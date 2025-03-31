Who is OKC Thunder’s ‘Most Pivotal’ Player?
Oklahoma City is a different team entering the postseason this time around. This squad, from top to bottom, has unrivaled depth, shooting, and defensive ability. To put it plainly, this Thunder team has put together one of the most impressive regular seasons of all time.
At any given time, on any given night, the Thunder could have a unique scorer get hot. From Lu Dort to Aaron Wiggins, and even players like Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace have found ways to score in bunches. Obviously this team goes as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes, but the complimentary pieces are just as important.
Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, a lot of Oklahoma City’s responsibilities on both ends of the floor go through Jalen Williams — who has elevated himself to All-Star status this season. Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren fall into Williams’ category of impact, but Williams has the role of being a creator, too.
In Bleacher Report’s latest story detailing each team’s “most pivotal player,” Williams was listed as the Thunder’s mention.
“If Jalen Williams can keep the offense on track when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off the floor, the Oklahoma City Thunder might not be beatable,” Grant Hughes wrote. “Fortunately for the rest of the contender class, J-Dub's work as an alpha—even in short stints—leaves a lot to be desired.”
Last season, a big talking point surrounded the Thunder’s level of play when Gilgeous-Alexander hit the bench. With Holmgren and Hartenstein sidelined, it has been understandably rough. But when Williams is running the show with Holmgren and/or Hartenstein, Oklahoma City has had zero issues.
Williams is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He’s also averaging 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He has been Oklahoma City’s consistent second option all season long, and is certainly pivotal to this team
“The non-SGA minutes have been just fine this season when Chet Holmgren shares the court with Williams, producing a 98th-percentile offensive rating in those looks. Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein haven't been quite that good but still lead SGA-less offenses to a scoring rate above the league average.
“The Thunder's defense is elite, so the bar for Williams as a run-the-show force is low. He still needs to prove he can clear it.”
