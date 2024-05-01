Would the LA Clippers or Dallas Mavericks be a More Advantageous Matchup for OKC?
As Oklahoma City took series over the New Orleans Pelicans in a swift four games, they now run the responsiblity of waiting for their next opponent's series to conclude.
This means they'll be looking at a week of rest, with their second round bout slated to begin on Tuesday, May 7.
The Thunder have plenty of certainty right now following it's flawless four-game stretch to complete the series sweep, now recovering for another seven-game series. One thing's still uncertain though, and that's the opponent that they'll be wedged up against.
WIth the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks tied at 2-2 in their series taking it back to Los Angeles on Wednesday night for Game 5, this series could go either way – though the Mavericks are the favorites to advance to the second round in the Western Conference Semifinals.
For Oklahoma City, it's hard to clearly envision who would be a better matchup to have to battle against.
On one hand you have a team rich with playoff experience and veteranship with an iso-heavy offense in the Clippers, having Paul George, a hindered Kawhi Leonard who may return for Game 6, and James Harden. Beyond those three, players like Ivica Zubac and off the bench in Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook, things could get interesting if they pass on to the next round, and especially if Leonard can recover from his knee hindrance.
In the Clippers-Thunder three-game series this season, Oklahoma City boasted a 2-1 record.
On the other hand in Dallas, you have a young, athletic team who can score the ball in a variety of hands, namely in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. With Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II backing him, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams would be tasked with a heavy responsibility like with Jonas Valanciunas, though the Mavericks center's athleticism will be a shift.
Dallas got the best of Oklahoma City just once in their four-game season series, though some star power was off of the floor due to injuries in multiple meetings.
Either of these teams versus the Thunder will be an electric watch, but they each pose difficult matchups for the No. 1 seed in the West.
