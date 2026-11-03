NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Land Top 3 Selection in 2027 Class

College basketball season is underway, and with it have come a few new projections of the 2027 NBA Draft.

The 2027 draft will offer plenty of options for Oklahoma City, who is set to own a trio of first-round picks in the class.

Sam Presti and company could elect to package the three picks to move up in the class or attempt to trade for future draft capital, among other potential deals.

For now, though, here's a look at the three players Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman paired with the Thunder in the first round of his most recent projection.

No. 3: Caleb Holt, Arizona

Holt begins his freshman season at Arizona after being ranked the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2026 recuriting class by 247Sports.

In the Wildcats' first game of the 2026-27 season against UCLA, Holt logged seven points, seven rebounds and zero turnovers, shooting 2-of-7 from the field, 0-of-4 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Holt has the size and athleticism to be a solid perimeter defender at the next level, which could make him an ideal target for Oklahoma City.

No. 16: Abdou Toure, Arkansas

At No. 16, Wasserman paired another John Calipari-coached prospect to the Thunder's roster, joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace.

Rated the No. 16 overall player and No. 6 small forward in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports, Toure is listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds entering his freshman season at Arkansas.

Like Holt, Toure is a solid athlete on the wing and thrives at getting to the rim on offense, a skill that OKC seems to covet.

The Razorbacks begin their season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

No. 23: Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

The highly touted freshman was rated the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Crowe is a talented creater and playmaker, which could add another talented offensive player to the Thunder's bench unit.

While the team appears to have plenty of guards on the roster already, the Thunder recently declined Nikola Topic's rookie-scale contract option, which could open a spot for another young guard in the coming years.

Additionally, the Thunder have shown that the team won't shy away from drafting the best player available, regardless of position.

The Tigers begin their season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at home against Cleveland State.