The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in a massive showdown inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder's season ceiling has been derailed by injuries. The Thunder are bracing to miss All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace for the season. All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren is sidelined for eight to ten weeks dating back to Oct. 30, all three of these injuries occured in game three of the team's 2026-27 campaign. The NBA debut of 2025 first round pick Thomas Sorber is put on pause for at least another six to eight weeks. Mix in some lost games for Rising Star Ajay Mitchell, Defensive ace Alex Caruso and key back up big man Jaylin Williams, and the Bricktown Ballers 9-5 record makes more sense.

Part of the struggles can be tied to a lack of depth, after the Oklahoma City Thunder shipped Defensive ace Lu Dort, bench scorer Aaron Wiggins, and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe to the Eastern Conference this summer. The former two landing in Atlanta.

The Hawks are in Oklahoma City to do battle with the Thunder inside the Paycom Center, where the Bricktown Ballers are undefeated. This will be an emotional game for the fans who file in the arena, welcoming back a pair of NBA champions who helped lead this Thunder team to its only NBA title back in 2025.

While the Thunder will be without Wallace, Williams, Holmgren and Sorber, the Hawks are always dealing with injury struggles. Atlanta will miss rookie guard Kingston Flemings, Mouhamed Gueye, Jock Landale, Asa Newell and CJ McCollum. These holes will create the chance for at least one of Dort or Wiggins.

Each have found success for the Hawks. The Thunder erased a three game skid with the team putting the hammer down on the Kings on Sunday to salvage a 1-3 record on the four game west coast swing. Oklahoma City puts its unblemished home record on the line tonight in this clash.

3 Critical Storylines to Follow in OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Offensive output vs. Stingy Hawks Defense

This is a top ten Hawks defense coming to town against a depleated and laboring Thunder offense that has crashed down to league's 17th best offense. The success of the Bricktown Ballers' scoring output is put squarely on the shoulders of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Now, he has to not only go up against his cousin –– Nickeil Alexander-Walker –- former teammate Lu Dort and former Defensive Player of the Year Dyson Daniels. Perhaps the toughest group of point-of-attack defenders the NBA has to offer, and certainly the deepest defensive group that the back-to-back MVP has faced this season. If Atlanta finds success slowing him down, this could be a long night for Oklahoma City. The counter could be if Gilgoeus-Alexander is able to relentlessly attack the rim. A hit-or-miss avenue for him on the young campaign as he has spent some games settling for jumpers. The Hawks backline defense leaves plenty to be desired and could be the key to success for one of the best player's in the league.

2) Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins return

The Oklahoma City Thunder have to do plenty to honor these two for not only their contributions to the Thunder's 2025 championship but they represent two of the biggest success stories in team history going from two-way contracts to massive contributors on standard roster spots. They deserve pregame videos from the organization and full throated support from the fans.

3) OKC Non-Gilgeous-Alexander Minutes

Keeping on theme of former players, Dort and Wiggins have spent time off the pine for Atlanta. When Dort is tasked with slowing down middling offensive lineups without Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor, the Thunder have to avoid Wiggins going sorched earth on the opposite side. Instead, playing in the mud until the superstar can return. While Ajay Mitchell has been stellar at leading the charge individually going up against Dort is something he rarely sees in the secondary units of his opposition. This could spell trouble for the Bricktown Ballers.