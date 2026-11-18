Oklahoma City could get a tough reminder in Wednesday night’s game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, where a special reunion is set to happen. This will be Lu Dort’s first time back in OKC since he was traded this offseason, and although it is sad to see, it is expected that Oklahoma City fans will give him a pleasant welcome home.

While the crowd is sure to love Dort’s return to Oklahoma City, the Thunder might be in for a reminder of something that they desperately wish they could have right about now. OKC had to make the hard decision to trade Dort due to salary cap issues, and they knew it would be a struggle moving on. Dort was a big part of the Thunder’s championship run during the 2024-25 season, and is a part OKC is running thin on right now.

The Thunder have always had a defensively strong backcourt in past years with Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and more, but now that list is thin. With Wallace now out for most of the year, if not the whole year, the Thunder would be in a much better place if Dort were still on the roster.

Oklahoma City could also use Dort in terms of three-point shooting as well. Dort wasn’t the best shooter on the squad, but he would be another shooter on the roster who could make a deep shot at any given moment.

The Thunder will see everything that they are now missing out on firsthand on Wednesday night, and hopefully, the Thunder can prove that they are in a good enough spot right now to beat Dort’s new team.

Rookies like Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz will have to step up in this game to prove that the Thunder made the right decision choosing youth and potential over a sure, solid thing in Dort. The young bucks have started to prove this as the year has continued, and will need to keep growing in the right direction.

The Thunder are coming off a big win against the Sacramento Kings, as it snapped the team’s three-game losing streak. OKC needs to keep piling up wins against teams it is better than, and the Hawks are another great opportunity to do so.

Wednesday night is set to be a great reunion between Dort and Oklahoma City, but hopefully, for the Thunder’s sake, this reunion is bittersweet for the former Thunder guard.