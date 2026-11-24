The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers meet with both teams on the second leg of a back-to-back and both teams dealing with devestating injuries.

Oklahoma City sees superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander return to the lineup after missing his first game of the season a night ago. Though, the Thunder are still without Rookie big man Aday Mara, defensive ace Alex Caruso, key reserve big man Jaylin Williams, All-NBA center Chet Holmgren, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, second year guard Nikola Topic and Rookie big man Thomas Sorber.

Indiana continues to miss Tyrese Haliburton, who has been sidelined since the fourth game of the season. The Pacers also see Ben Shepard, Johnny Furphy, TJ McConnell and Aaron Nesmith in this clash.

These two teams met in the 2025 NBA Finals and now rematch in Indiana with the Thunder at 10-7 on the season and the Pacers turning in a 5-12 record. Oklahoma City 5-5 in their last ten games, the Pacers are 3-7 in that same stretch.

3 Storylines to watch in OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

1) Who Can Have the Best Night From Downtown?

The two sdies are extremely short handed, undermanned in this matchup. The 3 point line is the best equalizer. If either team has a clear advantage from beyond the arc as both have struggled in defending the 3 point line, then that will largely be how this game is decided.

2) Can anyone slow down Pascal Siakam?

Oklahoma City only has one (1) healthy big man. Isaiah Hartenstein is the lone big body suiting up for the Thunder and is playing on the second night of a back-to-back, likely needing to manage his minutes in this affiar. Siakam is also a lethal option off the dribble for his size given the lack of wing defenders the Thunder can deploy. A lot will be asked of Kenrich Williams in slowing him down.

3) Can Bennett Stirtz Stay Aggressive?

The rookie has posted the two best games of his season in the past two outings. Stirtz has been more confident and aggressive in his minutes and created plenty of clean looks for a Thunder offense that needs as much help as they can get. The Iowa product following up on that is huge tonight.

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Jared McCain, G

Ajay Mitchell, F

Micah Peavy, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

Branden Smith, G

Andrew Nembhard, G

Kelly Oubre Jr., F

Pascal Siakam, F

Ivan Zubac, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the NBA Cup after an off day on Tuesday. The Thunder look to split the back-to-back set giving them what would be two wins in three tries over this recent stretch.