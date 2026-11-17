The Thunder’s season is far from over.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not had the start to the season that they wanted, as the team has started the season 9-5. This is by no means horrible; it just isn’t what is expected of Oklahoma City. For example, the Thunder didn’t reach five losses last season until game 31. Last season was one of a kind for OKC, but in the end they didn’t win it all.

This is something that the Thunder must remember: a higher seeding going into the postseason is great, but it only matters what you do with it. Oklahoma City took home the highest seed in the NBA last season, but fell to San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals. This loss erased everything that had been done in the regular season, as it was basically all for nothing.

Now, as the Thunder are in a different position this regular season, they can find hope in the regular season truly not mattering that much. OKC is currently seventh in the West and has plenty of time to turn it around, but they might just have to weather the storm and not necessarily thrive in it.

OKC has kept its head above water with multiple of its key players injured. Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams might not be coming back at all this season, so the Thunder can’t count on them, but other stars are set to make their way back.

Chet Holmgren is set to be back later in the season and will be asked to play arguably the biggest role he has been asked to play. The big man will have help down low with rebounding and defense thanks to Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara, letting Holmgren worry more about the scoring load when he comes back.

No, Wallace and Williams will be a huge loss this coming postseason, but if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell can all be healthy and playing their best basketball, OKC might still be in the hunt. Especially if the Thunder’s rookies are ready to perform and players like Alex Caruso and Jared McCain can hit their stride.

Ultimately, there is a lot of basketball left to be played this season, and plenty of time for Oklahoma City to show that they should still be the most feared in the league. However, the Thunder just have to remember that the real basketball is played in the postseason, and right now, it’s just about getting there.