5 Burning Questions For OKC Thunder Ahead of Media Day

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for its 19th season in Bricktown. Another year as a title favorite. After a summer of change seeing 10,000 minutes needing to be replaced. Media Day on Monday will tip-off the 2026-27 campaign. With that setting comes plenty of burning questions for the entire OKC Thunder roster to answer.

Five Burning Questions for the OKC Thunder Ahead of 2026-27 NBA Media Day

1) What Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Think of the OKC Thunder Offseason?

The Thunder lost Lu Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander's Team Canada teammate and long time Thunder co-starter. How did he handle the first major shake up of his tenure as the Thunder superstar during Oklahoma City's winning window? Not to mention the loss of valuable teammates Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. This offseason was much different than last summer where the Bricktown Ballers retained 99% of its roster from the year before.

2) Why did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Want to Play Off-Ball for Team Canada?

It has been well documented that Gilgeous-Alexander was spending his summer in part competing with Team Canada for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Why did the Thunder superstar elect to work on that over the summer? His ability to detail the game is always great to hear, he will likely have a very candid answer about his game as he continues to improve each season. Even in his second straight MVP campaign, the Thunder superstar made a massive leap as a playmaker.

3) What Does 'Reimagine' Mean for OKC Thunder Season?

Sam Presti has continued to point to this phrase throughout the summer as the team has reshapped its roster not only bringing in Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh but losing Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe off this roster. Presti pointed to the team needing to replace 10,000 minutes and continued to warn how different this team will look.

The phrase reimagine, do we hear more of that talking point? Do we get a hint of what the changes will be to this team on the court? While it will be easy to spew out coach speak and rightfully so as this team has not had an official practice yet, is there going to be any secrets revealed Monday? Likely not, but it still must be asked.

4) What Was Chet Holmgren's Summer Like?

Holmgren already owed up to the lackluster, disappointing, and frankly, disastrous, Spurs series less than 24 hours after Game 7 at exit interviews. Though, that will not stop the media assembled on Monday from peppering the All-NBA big man about his Western Conference Finals showing.

How did his summer go? Does he hint at any extra motivation from May's ousting? What has he been working on? How does he handle the – admittedly uncomfortable –– quizzes on the lowest point of of NBA career to date when it comes to on the court production? Holmgren will be one of the most interesting interviews of the day.

5) What Are Cason Wallace's Thoughts on Contract Negotiations and Role This Season?

Wallace is a man of few words. No one should expect him to publicly negotation or even chime in all that much on his extension status. However, after Sam Presti praised him on Thursday, his thoughts on the departure of Dort and his role this season might hint at what is in store.

Honorable Mention: What is the Health Status of Roster?

Jalen Williams is coming off an injury-riddled season, Thomas Sorber has yet to step foot on an NBA court, and Nikola Topic has only played in ten contests. The latter two are already tabbed as 'limited' for training camp, according to Sam Presti at his media availability last week. What was the offseason rehab like for Williams, who had to bow out of the Western Conference Finals early despite his best efforts to gut through his nagging hamstring issues? Hearing these three specifically touch on how they feel heading into the season will be important.