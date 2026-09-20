This Upcoming Season Could Decide The Future Of The Thunder's Roster Construction

This season could decide OKC’s future plans for the roster.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going into this upcoming season with new faces, as two rookies have been added to the roster after being selected by OKC in the first round of the NBA Draft. The Thunder did this to fill the void left by three rotational players who departed this offseason, and they filled these voids at a rookie-contract-sized cost.

This is a strategy that the Thunder have gone all in on, as they have major contracts that take up a bulk of their cap space, with additional rookie and smaller-sized contracts. This strategy could pay off if these young players are able to fill the roles well, but unfortunately, it could be the exact opposite.

The Thunder will have leadership from players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, but as mentioned, will be leaning on younger players a lot. In addition to the rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City will also be leaning on younger players such as Thomas Sorber, Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell.

These three are still on rookie deals and are much more affordable than other players the

Thunder could acquire. But will the Thunder soon regret letting go of key players who have made an impact?

Lu Dort has been one of the Thunder’s starting guards for years and has become a staple of the OKC defense. Isaiah Joe was considered the sharpshooter of the Thunder squad and was always handy when Oklahoma City needed a three. Aaron Wiggins was one of the biggest utility players on the squad last year, filling in wherever OKC needed him.

While these three players aren’t irreplaceable, it will definitely be a challenge for the young Thunder players to replace them. McCain and Mitchell have experience helping lead the squad, but the first-year players will need time to step up.

If they aren’t able to at all, it might be time for the Thunder to start reviewing how necessary some of the roster’s bigger contracts are. This could result in blockbuster trades or even reconstructing future deals.

Hopefully, the Thunder will be able to manage how to get their younger players to step up and thrive when their names are called. However, if things do go wrong, this could be the last season when OKC is satisfied with a younger squad, and we could see a major roster shift in the near future.