5 Targets for the OKC Thunder in the Second Round of the 2026 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the No. 12, No. 17 and No. 37 overall selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, and have the potential to add depth to the team's roster on inexpensive contracts.

While it is difficult to predict which players will be available in the second round and what prospects OKC could be interested in, here are five players that could be solid fits for the Thunder at No. 37.

A five-year college player who won two national championships with the Huskies, Karaban helped UConn to another title appearance in 2026.

The veteran averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.4% from deep.

Karaban measured 6-foot-6 and three quarters of an inch without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 6-foot-11 wingspan while weighing 225 pounds.

Mitchell helped St. John's win the Big East and reach the Sweet 16, averaging 8.3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.9% from the field.

A former five-star recruit, Red Storm standout was rated the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 small forward in the 2022 cycle.

At the NBA Combine, the All-Big East honoree measured 6-foot-6-and-three-quarters without shoes, recording a 6-foot-10-and-a-half wingspan while weighing 202 pounds.

Nelson also competed well at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament and measured 6-foot-9 in shoes with a massive 7-foot-3 wingspan.

After three seasons at Arkansas State, Nelson had a career year with the Bulls, averaging 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 56.1% from the field.

Nelson earned American Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year while helping South Florida reach the NCAA Tournament, where he turned in 22 points, 9 rebounds, an assist, 3 blocks and 2 steals against Louisville.

Onyenso turned in multiple eye-popping performances on defense as a senior, including 9 blocks against Duke and 8 blocks against NC State, both in the ACC Tournament.

The veteran big man averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game as a senior, functioning as a solid rim protector on defense and play finisher on offense for the Cavaliers.

Onyenso measured 6-foot-11 without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 7-foot-4-and-three-quarters wingspan while weighing 236 pounds.

Richie Saunders, BYU

Saunders played 25 games as a senior before a torn ACL in February ended the veteran's season.

In his final year with the Cougars the 24-year-old averaged 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.

At the NBA Combine, Saunders measured 6-foot-5 without shoes, notching a 6-foot-8-and-three-quarters wingspan while weighing 204 pounds.