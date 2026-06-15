6 Prospects OKC Thunder Should Target in First Round of 2026 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the No. 12 and No. 17 overall selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, and have the potential to add depth to the team's roster on inexpensive contracts.

While it is difficult to predict which players will be available in that range and what prospects OKC could be interested in, here are six players that could be solid fits for the Thunder.

Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range as a freshman at Arizona.

Burries helped the Wildcats win the Big 12 reach the Final Four, earning All-Big 12 honors along the way.

At the NBA Combine, the former five-star recruit measured 6-foot-3-and-three-quarters without shoes, recording a 6-foot-6 wingspan and weighing 215 pounds.

As a redshirt freshman, Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Graves earned All-WCC, WCC Sixth Man of the Year and WCC Rookie of the Year recognition for his efforts.

At the NBA Combine, the Broncos' big man measured 6-foot-7-and-three-quarters without shoes, notching a 7-foot wingspan and weighing 225 pounds.

Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range on less than one attempt per game as a sophomore.

The former four-star recruit and Illinois transfer earned All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defense honors while helping the Wolverines win the national championship in 2026.

At the combine, Johnson measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, recording a 7-foot-3-and-a-half wingspan and weighing 250 pounds.

In his six years at the collegiate level, Lendeborg spent three seasons at Arizona Western College, two years at UAB and finished his NCAA career at Michigan.

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range.

The veteran helped Michigan win the national championship alongside Johnson, earning Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors along the way.

At the combine, Lendeborg measured 6-foot-8-and-three-quarters without shoes, recording a 7-foot-3-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 241 pounds.

Quaintance spent the 2025-26 season at Kentucky after starting his college career at Arizona State.

The former five-star recruit reclassified and started college a year early, averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 52.5% from the field with the Sun Devils in 2024-25.

A knee injury shortened Quaintance's freshman year and sidelined him for most of his sophomore season, causing him to play just four games at Kentucky.

Still, Quaintance's defensive flashes at Arizona State were impressive, and indicate that the 18-year-old could be an elite defender at the next level if he returns to full health.

At the combine, Quaintance measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, notching a 7-foot-5-and-a-quarter wingspan and weighing 253 pounds.

Swain spent two seasons at Xavier before transferring to Texas when former Musketeers coach Sean Miller was hired by the Longhorns.

During his lone season in Austin, Swain averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc.

At the combine, the former four-star recruit measured 6-foot-6-and-a-half without shoes, recording a 6-foot-10 wingspan and weighing 211 pounds.