5 Undrafted Free Agent Targets for OKC Thunder in 2026 NBA Draft Class

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the No. 12, No. 17 and No. 37 overall selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, and have the potential to add depth to the team's roster on inexpensive contracts.

Additionally, OKC will sign multiple players after the conclusion of the second round as undrafted free agents. While these players likely won't make the team, the Thunder have found a few helpful players after the draft in recent seasons.

Lu Dort is the most notable name, but Branden Carlson appeared in 42 games with four starts for Oklahoma City in 2025-26 after signing as an undrafted free agent in the 2024 draft class.

While it is difficult to predict which players will be available after the draft, here are five players the Thunder could target as undrafted free agents in the 2026 class.

After three years at Akron, Johnson spent his final NCAA season with the Wildcats.

As a senior in the Big 12, the former MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

At the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Johnson measured 6-foot-2-and-a-half with a 6-foot-7-and-a-half wingspan while weighing 217 pounds.

Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

As a senior, Lawal averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.

At the NBA Combine, the athletic forward measured 6-foot-7-and-a-quarter without shoes, notching a 6-foot-10-and-a-half wingspan and weighing 214 pounds.

Lawal also recorded a standing vertical leap of 40 inches and a max vertical leap of 45.5 inches, the top marks in both categories at the 2026 combine.

Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

Nkrumah earned Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors in 2026 after averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range.

The former Division III standout measured 6-foot-5 without shoes at the NBA Combine and recorded a 6-foot-10-and-a-quarter wingspan.

Kowacie Reeves Jr., Georgia Tech

As a senior, Reeves averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range on more than five attempts per game.

At the G League Combine, the 23-year-old measured 6-foot-5-and-a-half without shoes, recorded a 6-foot-10 wingspan and weighed 194 pounds.

Following his final year in the NCAA, the veteran forward participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, where he averaged 23 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.8% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc. Reeves earned All-Tournament recognition for his efforts.

Peter Suder, Miami (OH)

Suder averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc as a senior.

At the NBA Combine, the veteran guard measured 6-foot-3-and-three-quarters without shoes, notching a 6-foot-8 wingspan while weighing 213 pounds.