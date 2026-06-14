Aaron Wiggins Could Still Be Crucial Contributor to OKC Thunder

The speech will be rememebered forever.

“4 years ago, they tried to call us the black hole of the NBA," Oklahoma City Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins said during the team's NBA Championship parade. "Now they gotta mention the Thunder organization as NBA champions!”

Wiggins played a critical part in the Thunder bringing home their first championship in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 12.0 points per game while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range in the regular season. He stepped up in big moments during the playoff run as well, most notably in the NBA Finals, where he scored 18 and 14 points in Game 2 and Game 5 wins.

The fan favorite wing was unable to build on his momentum the following year, struggling in the midst of momentum-killing injuries. Wiggins averaged 9.4 points per game on 43.1% shooting, losing minutes in the postseason.

"A lot of things change from day to day, and obviously year to year," Wiggins said in his end-of-season media availability. "As the end of the season and that last stretch, I wasn't my best self, and I obviously wasn't seeing the minutes that I might be capable of seeing."

Despite struggles in his fifth season in the NBA, Wiggins has still shown that he can make an impact for the Thunder at the highest levels. The shifty wing can be slotted back into the Thunder's primary rotation with a confidence-gaining offseason full of training and recovery.

"[I'll work on] Basketball. Everything. Everything. I don't have a specific, man," Wiggins said. "Obviously, I wasn't playing a lot in the Playoffs and down the stretch of the season. There's a hunger, and I think everybody probably has that same hunger right now."

Wiggins' season was filled with unlucky injuries at unfortunate times, where he was beginning to gain momentum. By the trade deadline, new acquisition Jared McCain stepped into his usual role, displacing Wiggins further back in the rotation.

"I think I got off to a really great start individually and had some small injuries, had some injuries that kept me out for some games," Wiggins said. "Came back and had some more good games and then had some bad stretches, maybe wasn't my best self all the time."

Wiggins is a capable defender who becomes a strong role player when the shot falls. Potentially, a new season turning over could be what the Maryland product needs to regain confidence and return to peak form.