Just days before the NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder has made its first move of a difficult and crucial 2026 offseason. The Thunder dealt fan-favorite wing Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for two second-round picks, signifying the future-focused approach this offseason will entail.

Wiggins closed the books on his Thunder career after five successful seasons as the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Maryland product averaged 8.7 points per game on 38% 3-point shooting through 339 appearances, 100 starts, in Thunder blue, white and orange.

He quickly became a fan favorite in OKC, playing a crucial part in the team's title run in 2025, most notably scoring 20 points in a critical NBA Finals Game 2 win. After losing his spot in the rotation the following year, a deal had to be made.

"Yeah, nothing is permanent. A lot of things change from day to day, and obviously year to year." Wiggins said during his end-of-season media availability. "As the end of the season and that last stretch, I wasn't my best self, and I obviously wasn't seeing the minutes that I might be capable of seeing."

OKC was projected to be a heavy mover this offseason, and now this makes that assumption a reality.

The trade saves OKC more than $50 million in tax penalty, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, giving the team a strong chance to select a prospect at both first-round positions during Tuesday's NBA Draft first round. The Thunder currently holds picks 12 and 17, with mocks commonly linking them to wings for at least one of the two selections.

OKC now has an empty roster spot for now, as that is expected to quickly change after the NBA Draft process concludes, but it helps add future assets while being in a situation where roster shrinkage was forced. Potentially, the position traded alludes to what is at focus when Oklahoma City is on the clock for the first time in Brooklyn.

Defensive powerhouse Michigan wing Yaxel Lendeborg has been a common favorite to be selected at OKC's 12th-overall selection even before the lottery balls rolled around. Now, this trade makes the selection even more probable.

The deal is one of the expected multiple this offseason, as the Thunder steer along the apron walls in an attempt to improve the team for both the future and the current day, as the journey to return to, not defend, the summit of the NBA has officially begun. Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace have all been floated in rumors in the early stages of the offseason along with Wiggins.