Using Final Roster Spot on Two-Way Conversion Would be Mistake for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City has one roster spot open, and it needs to avoid making a mistake in filling it.

On Sunday night, the Thunder’s seemingly filled final roster spot opened up once again after the Denver Nuggets matched the offer sheet for Spencer Jones. Somewhat surprisingly, the Thunder inked Jones to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet on Saturday, clearing the way for the 3-and-D wing to potentially end up in Oklahoma City next season.

Instead, the Thunder’s swing at a key piece of a rival’s rotation came up short, and they again have to decide how they may want to fill the final roster spot. While it’s undeniable that Oklahoma City has a plethora of options to choose from, it can’t afford to mess up this decision.

While the Thunder have their postseason rotation from last season mostly still intact, their depth has been a key strength throughout this era of contention, and making the right move here could be crucial.

With the Thunder in the midst of contending for a title and the restrictions of the second apron set to close in on the team by the 2027-28 season, they need to take advantage of having a roster spot to work with. Perhaps most importantly, they can’t afford to simply plan on filling the open spot with one of their two-way players.

Over the years, Sam Presti has had many success stories work from a two-way to a standard deal. Some of those guys, such as Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell, have turned into significant pieces for the Thunder.

However, there are some real question marks about the Thunder’s trio of two-ways entering next season, and it seems doubtful any of them will be able to contribute to any postseason success in 2027 if converted. The Thunder also have plenty of options beyond internal development at their disposal.

While the free agency pool may not have many fits for the Thunder remaining after the Jones offer sheet, the team isn’t constricted by that. With plenty of draft capital to work with and the ability to absorb incoming salary into a trade exception, the trade market could be the perfect path for Oklahoma City to fill its final spot.

Whether that would come in the regular season or at some point in the offseason is tough to say, but the Thunder have the means to add another potential contributor. While it’s still possible that a two-way like Otega Oweh takes off and earns the final roster spot, that shouldn’t be Plan A for the Thunder.