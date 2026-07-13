Aday Mara Bounces Back, 3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder vs. Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still winless in Summer League, falling to the Golden State Warriors 104-79. This was a headlining contest of today's NBA Summer League action. The Thunder got to see their No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Aday Mara, go toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors' No. 11 pick in this June's draft, Yaxel Lendeborg. The two Michigan teammates shared a moment post-game as Lengeborg was being interviewed by the Amazon Prime broadcast.

This Thunder Summer League roster just doesn't have NBA level talent and even lack some G League level talent to compete at this stage. The Warriors just as the other matchups this summer, out classed Oklahoma City in this meaningless July exhibition.

3 Takeaways from OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors Summer League Battle

Aday Mara bounces back

Mara has labored in Summer League to this point, but Sunday was one of his best showings. He was one of just three Thunder players to log double-digit points and nearly posted a double-double. Mara totaled 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and swatted a shot while shooting 4-for-6 from the floor, 0-for-1 from 3 and was a -8 in this lopsided contest. Tied for the best plus-minus on the roster of players who logged over 12 minutes. He showed flashes of being able to rebound the basketball and convert down low while he stil has a long road ahead to develop into the player the THunder hope to see.

Bennett Stirtz Finds a Groove

Stirtz was a lot better in this game when the Thunder allowed him to be on the ball more. He made 50% of his shots despite going 1-for-4 from beyond the arc, hauling in a rebound, dishing out two assists logging 26 minutes of action. He had a sweet low block quick shot on the late find by Brooks Barnhizer to convert at the end of a shot clock. Stirtz looked a bit more comfortable and in a groove in this game as opposed to the previous three.

Payton Sandfort Continues to Shine

Despite being waived from his two-way deal, Sandfort has remained in Summer League with the OKC Blue as a free agent and looks the part of a pro more so than most on this lackluster Thunder summer squad. Sandfort poured in 11 points off the bench, despite going 1-for-4 from beyond the arc getting most of his work done inside.