What to Watch For in OKC Thunder NBA Summer League Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up to begin their 2026 NBA Summer League session. First starting in Salt Lake City for the event hosted by the Utah Jazz, before joining all 30 teams in Vegas next week.

The OKC Thunder announced a fun Summer League roster with six players who have experience inside the Thunder organization in some capacity. Headlined by the recently signed 2026 NBA Draft class featuring Aday Mara (No. 12 overall), Bennett Stirtz (No. 16 overall), and Otega Oweh (No. 41 overall), making their debut in an Oklahoma City uniform in just a few hours.

What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

1) What Role Does Bennett Stirtz Play?

Stirtz played 40 minutes per game at Iowa and throughout his college career, always being his offense's lead engine. He was elite in the pick-and-roll and as a three-level scorer to elevate his offense and push his team further than their talent suggests they should go.

The question in the NBA remains if he will primarily play on the ball or off of it. His ability to play off the ball isn't in question, but he rarely had the chance to flash that skillset given his tasks manning the offense in college.

Will the Thunder use the summer league as a chance to get Stirtz reps off the ball or keep him in a more ball dominate role given the lack of true ball handlers on this summer league squad?

2) What is the minute load for Aday Mara?

It is no secret Mara struggled with strength and conditioning at Michigan. Only logging 20 minutes a night, which isn't a massive concern for a Thunder team with a log jam in the front court naturally cutting down his minutes for his rookie campaign as Mara adjusts to life in the NBA.

Of course, Summer League is no time to jump to conclusions but it will be interesting to see how much of the work load Mara can shoulder in this setting.

3) Can Otega Oweh pop?

Oweh will start his career on a two-way pact with the Oklahoma City Thunder are being selected in the middle of the 2nd round of the 2026 NBA Draft. This is no small thing in Bricktown. The Thunder have a history of successful 2nd round selections that start on a two-way deal before working their way up to a standard pact.

The Kentucky product has elite athleticism with a high-end defensive baseline and the chance to be great on that end of the floor. While his offense needs work in translating to the next level, most notably his jump shot, there is real potential with the youngster. Making an impressive summer league debut isn't a make-or-break thing, but it surely can add confidence to a young player who has a long road ahead.

Game Information:

Matchup: OKC Thunder (0-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-0)

OKC Thunder (0-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) Date/Time: July 4, 2:00 PM CT

July 4, 2:00 PM CT Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT Watch: Amazon/ESPNU

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Summer League opener.