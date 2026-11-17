The Thunder’s rookie big man showed out in the team’s bounce-back win.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ended their road losing streak with a win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, 125-103. This game was the kind of basketball that Oklahoma City is expected to play, as the squad dominated from the jump.

Oklahoma City won the turnover battle by a big margin, as the Kings turned the ball over 22 times to OKC's 15. This helped the Thunder’s offense as usual, with OKC scoring 26 of its points off the Kings’ mistakes. There were good performances throughout, finally taking some of the load off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and one of those was one of OKC’s newest players.

Aday Mara came to play on Sunday night, as the rookie center had one of the best games of his short career. The big man had 16 points on an efficient 72.7% shooting night from the floor, and arguably made his biggest impact on the glass. He had a career-high 13 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive side of the ball.

Oklahoma City has had a problem the past couple of years, as they have lost the battle on the offensive boards, but Mara has steadily been improving that. Mara is averaging 2.7 offensive rebounds per game, and while that doesn’t seem like a lot, adding this to Isaiah Hartenstein’s and soon Chet Holmgren’s efforts is a huge addition to this Thunder squad.

Currently, Mara has a bigger role than he would have normally had if Holmgren wasn’t out with an injury, but this added experience will benefit OKC at the end of the season. The Michigan product has continued to improve every game and has expanded his game more and more. He showcased the playmaking side of his skills in Sunday’s game, racking up three assists.

Mara is continuously progressing as the season goes on, and his recent performance is proof of just how good he can continue to become. With Holmgren out for a couple more weeks, Mara’s continued progress will be huge for OKC to continue to compete this early in the season. The Thunder showed on Sunday that when the whole group works together, they are hard to beat, and Mara is now one of the main contributors to this group.

OKC will have the opportunity to showcase this once again on Wednesday as Lu Dort and the Hawks come to town, and Mara will need to showcase once again why he can be a big factor in OKC winning.