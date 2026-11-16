The Thunder Must End Road Trip On A Good Note

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking for a positive ending to a rough stretch.

OKC will finish a four-game away stretch Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings and will be looking for a different result than in all the other games. The Thunder have lost three straight, including back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers and a heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

This has created a rough start to the season, as OKC is now 8-5 and towards the middle of the pack, rather than at the top, as they had been used to. Luckily, it seems all of OKC’s struggles have been on the road, as the team is 3-5 when it doesn’t play in Paycom. Therefore, if the Thunder can get a win in Sacramento, it could put them on the path they need to get out of this losing funk.

Frankly, the Kings are one of the best opportunities the Thunder have to do this, as the team is 1-11 to start the season and hasn’t played great basketball. Rookie Darius Acuff Jr. leads the team, and although he is a great scorer, averaging 25.4 points per game, the young guard still makes young mistakes, as he averages nearly four turnovers per game.

The Thunder will need to take advantage of this all game and limit the Kings in order to come out on top. If Oklahoma City’s defense is as primed as it can be for this bout, OKC should be able to control this bout from the jump.

Another thing the Thunder can easily control is the frontcourt. The Kings' bigs are severely undersized compared to the likes of Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara, and the Thunder will need to use this to their advantage. Hartenstein has been on a tear recently, as the big man has put up big scoring performances. He will have a big opportunity to do this again Sunday night, or if the defense collapses on him, he can use his playmaking abilities to find the open man.

Mara continues to be a defensive weapon down low and will be a tall task for the Kings to get past if they try to score inside. Overall, the Thunder have the advantage and now will just have to execute.

The Thunder have the chance to get back on the right side of winning and losing, and they must take that chance before it slips away yet again.