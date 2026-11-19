Oklahoma City got more unfortunate injury news recently.

With Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren each already sidelined with significant injuries, another Thunder player will require surgery.

Thomas Sorber, the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, "underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure today to address inflammation at the patellofemoral joint in his right knee that developed in the late stages of his return-to-play process," according to a press release from the Thunder.

As a result, Sorber will return to the court in "six-to-eight weeks" after being sidelined for his entire rookie season. Nikola Topic has similarly dealt with a number of set backs, but has made appearances in Summer League, preseason and regular season contest.

Sorber, who missed part of his lone season at Georgetown with an injury, hasn't been able to suit up in any contest for the Thunder more than a full season into his professional career.

Even after averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53.2% from the field in 24 games with the Hoyas in 2024-25, OKC may be forced to look elsewhere with Sorber set to miss even more time.

Sam Presti and company have already shown that they are willing to make roster moves in the midst of injuries this season, trading for Nique Clifford and signing Micah Peavy to a two-way contract.

Now, with Holmgren and Sorber both down, OKC's big man depth will be depleted for a few months, which could lead the team to look for other options to help pick up the slack until Holmgren and Sorber return to the court.

While the Thunder still haven't completely stabilized since injuries to three of the team's starters, Oklahoma City's center rotation still has a few solid pieces to work with. Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Aday Mara have proven to be reliable big men, which could prevent Presti from making another move.

Additionally, the team likely wasn't expecting major contributions from Sorber and won't have to make a reactionary transation.

If Sorber is able to return in eight weeks, he could be back on the floor by mid-January, which would still give the 25-year-old a few months of regular season action. The Thunder entered its contest against Atlanta on Nov. 18 with a 9-5 record, holding the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.

Sorber likely won't make a significant impact in the standings for Oklahoma City, but could still be a helpful piece of the rotation for Mark Daigneault's team, which would also give OKC a look at how the young big man performs at the NBA level.