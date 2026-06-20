Can Ajay Mitchell Have A Similar Third-Year Leap As OKC Thunder Stars?

The rising star has some big shoes to fill.

Ajay Mitchell is the newest big thing in Oklahoma City basketball, as he has shown he is a star in the making. He can shoot, he can pass and he can even play the Thunder brand of basketball defense. You could rave about his impressive play for hours, but can he continue it to match the level of the OKC stars?

Now this might be unfair to put on the young guard, as he is only going into his third year, but each member of the Oklahoma City big three, Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, had a breakout year three that solidified their spot as one of the best talents in the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s third year was the first year the MVP would average over 20 points per game, finishing the season with 23.7 points per game. He shot 50.8% from the floor, as well as raised his assists to almost six per game.

Williams was more of the same as he averaged 21.6 points per game, 5.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds. This was easily the best year of Williams' career, as he made his first All-Star Team, as well as securing his first All-NBA Team.

Last but not least is Chet Holmgren, who also made a big leap this past year in his third season. He averaged 17.1 points per game on an incredible 55.7% shooting from the floor, and averaged the most rebounds of his career with 8.9 per game. Holmgren came into his game as a defender as well, finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year, making the All-NBA Defensive First Team and the All-NBA Third Team.

As mentioned, this is a lot to ask of the young guard, as these three players are some of the best in the league, but he has the potential. This past year, Mitchell averaged 13.6 points per game as well as 3.6 assists per game. This play elevated in the playoffs, as he was the team’s second leading scorer per game with 15.1 points per game.

He has showcased that he has all the skills to make it possible; now, only time will tell if he will follow the same path the other Thunder stars did. Of course, one season isn’t going to make or break the whole future of Mitchell’s career, but it could put him on the trajectory to be as good as OKC’s best.