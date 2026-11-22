This season has not gone as advertised. A month ago, this Oklahoma City Thunder team was a lock for a top-two seed in the Western Conference, co-title favorites, and making the trek back from San Antonio with a fully healthy roster and a massive season-opening win against the Spurs. Then, disaster struck. In Game 3 of the 2026-27 campaign, the once title-or-bust team saw three starters: All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, and All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren be ruled out for significant time. The former two are possibly lost for the season. Holmgren is sidelined until roughly the turn of the New Year.

Since then, the hits have kept coming for the Bricktown Ballers. Key reserve Jaylin Williams, Defensive ace Alex Caruso, and rising star guard Ajay Mitchell all miss time. Not to mention the fact that Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber have combined to play in just three contests.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder are just an average club. Hoping to survive until reinforcements arrive. The once 4-0 squad now sits at 10-6 on the campaign and heads East for a two-game back-to-back road trip starting in Miami on Sunday and ending on Monday in Indiana. The last Bricktown Baller road trip saw the team come back home 1-3 in a stretch to start a stretch which saw them lose four games in five tries.

Last time out, the OKC Thunder rattled off a 125-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Cup Pool-Play affair, which featured rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz as the catalysts for the win, aiding a 40-point night from the back-to-back NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Mara's big game was more of the same as his impressive start to his NBA career. Stirtz's 18 points off the pine was the real shocker on Friday. A career-best in the points column coupled with 70% shooting from the floor, 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes. His points, field goals, and 3-pointers made mark career bests for the Iowa product who stepped into a massive role for this battered and bruised Thunder team.

Friday saw Stirtz get five more minutes than his typical burn since Game 3 of the season, workload that started in the opening frame. All night, he continued to show flashes that made him the first-round pick that Sam Presti selected, No. 16 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Not only the catch-and-shoot marksman benefiting from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's gravity, but a movement shooter coming off DHO's with starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, dribbling around screens and creating his own looks in the mid-range.

Friday was by far the most confident and convicted that Stirtz has looked in his young NBA career. A trend that the team needs to continue.

A seven-point second quarter followed up by a five-point third frame was his loudest stretch of the game, both featuring timely makes when the team was laboring to score. In the fourth, a clutch-time triple with 3:40 remaining was the cherry on top of a breakout performance.

Stirtz has shared the floor with Gilgeous-Alexander for 395 possessions, where this team is a net +7 and spits out a 120.5 offensive rating, ranking in the 85th percentile. His sharpshooting excellence and flashes of creation prove to be a huge bonus next to the NBA MVP for an Oklahoma City club that needs all the help they can get on the offensive side of the floor.

When Stirtz is on the floor, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a middle-of-the-pack defensive unit. That isn't as steep of a drop as it used to be given its current personnel since D-Day three games into the campaign.

This Oklahoma City roster is no longer built for a title. ff you squint and players return to health, perhaps you can see a spunky postseason run in their future. But the reality remains that, for the remainder of the regular season, getting Stirtz run will both benefit this current squad while setting you up for future success.

The Thunder rookie could use this Pelicans win as a launching point to give himself more freedom on the court and be more aggressive in seeking scoring chances, which the Thunder should –– and likely have –– encourage. Looking up and down the Thunder's active roster, they have no other choice but to put the task of offensive improvement on the rookie.

Stirtz is a dynamic shooter and showed unique wiggle at Iowa to operate out of the pick-and-roll and get downhill, stop and pop in the mid-range, and flat-out put the pumpkin in the patch. Time will tell if Nov. 20 goes down as a turning point for Stirtz's first year in Bricktown, but it certainly could.