Brooks Barnhizer Showed Veteran Leadership In Attempted Comeback Against Dallas

The Thunder two-way guard was a man on a mission against Dallas.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in the team’s fourth bout of the Las Vegas Summer League stretch, with it ending in bad news for OKC, losing 97-87. Throughout the first half, it seemed like OKC’s luck had finally changed and that they would be competitive throughout the whole game, even leading by seven points at one point.

However, Dallas would go on a 20-2 run in the third quarter, leaving Oklahoma City behind. The Thunder’s Summer League squad didn’t roll over, though, especially not Brooks Barnhizer. He would help orchestrate some momentum for the team and help bring the game within six points in the fourth quarter.

It unfortunately wouldn’t be enough for the Thunder to storm all the way back, but this game definitely highlighted how Barnhizer has grown his abilities from just a year ago.

The Northwestern product led Oklahoma City in both points and rebounds on Thursday, scoring 21 points on 50% shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds to secure a double-double. Barnhizer’s hustle shined brightly as well, with four of his rebounds being on the offensive end, tied for most in the game.

He could also find the open man when needed, racking up five assists, finding teammates both down low and on the perimeter. The leading man for OKC wasn’t just an offensive threat, as he also had a block and a steal to his name when the night was all said and done.

Barnhizer has been the leader of this Summer League squad, as he had real experience last season playing 40 games in the regular season. His solid play was enough for Oklahoma City to bring him back on another two-way deal, allowing him to be available for the Thunder this coming season. The young guard looks better than ever and could be a real asset on nights when Oklahoma City is short-handed due to injury or fatigue.

This summer has not been what OKC had expected, as they are going into the last game of the Summer League without a win. Luckily, the summer doesn’t mean anything for the NBA season, and it was just a platform to see the team’s younger players shine. Barnhizer has taken full advantage of that, and hopefully can replicate this play in the regular season, when Oklahoma City decides to call his number.