OKC Thunder Ink Trio to Two-Way Pacts, Sign Rookie Class

The NBA offseason comes fast and furious. As soon as the NBA Finals concluded, with the New York Knicks wearing the crown now, the league shifts right into the draft and quickly follows with free agency. The Thunder entered the 2026 offseason with a ton of question marks and moving parts. Just a year removed from winning the title, Oklahoma City fell just shy, dropping Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the OKC Thunder added a trio of prospects. Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh. The Thunder then decided on team options for Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein. Sandwiched in between, the Thunder shipped bench players Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe out East to join the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons, respectively. For Williams, Dort and Hartenstein are all back after the Thunder worked out new deals for Hartenstein and Williams and picked up the option on the defensive ace.

On Thursday, the Thunder announced their 2026 NBA Summer League roster while also waiving Payton Sandfort after inking the Iowa guard to a two-year two-way pact in March. This opened the path for the OKC Thunder to officially announce its trio of two-way players on Friday evening.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed 2025 second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer, 2026 second-round pick Oweh and 2026 undrafted free agent Josh Dix to two-way contracts. The Thunder also announced that the team has signed Mara, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and Stirtz, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, to rookie-scale standard contracts.

Thunder two-ways are signed Josh Dix, Otega Oweh, Brooks Barnhizer pic.twitter.com/aXYKwUsjih — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) July 3, 2026

Thunder sign Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz. pic.twitter.com/ugbNDoctT9 — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) July 3, 2026

Oklahoma City is currently sitting with a full 15 man roster and has all of its two-way spots filled after this move.

The new two-way additions of Oweh and Dix are encouraging adds by OKC. Dix, undrafted out of Creighton University averaged 13 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists per game in his Senior season. Oweh is a defensive menace with elite athleticism and some offensive upside. Barnhizer is back for his second stint on a two-way pact with Oklahoma City. He defends at an NBA level but must continue to develop on the offensive side of the floor to elevate his game.

Oklahoma City will start Summer League on July 4 in Salt Lake City where all five of these players will take the hardwood.