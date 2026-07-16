Second Half Struggles Derail OKC Thunder In Loss To Mavericks

It was another rough Summer League game for the OKC squad.

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain winless this summer, losing to the Dallas Mavericks 97-87. The Thunder didn’t showcase any of their draft picks, as Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh all didn’t hit the court.

This would hinder OKC greatly and lead to another Oklahoma City loss. There would still be solid performances throughout the game, but in the end, it would be another failed team effort from the Thunder.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s loss to Dallas.

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Buddy Boeheim stands after checking into the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. A solid showing from Buddy Boeheim

This game seemed to be all Buddy Boeheim, as he was a menace on both sides of the ball. Boeheim put up 13 points in 18 minutes in Thursday’s bout. The Syracuse product did so efficiently, shooting 57% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Boeheim continued this dominance on the defensive side of the ball early. In the first half, he had three steals and a block, showcasing his electric defense early. Overall, Boeheim would be one of the biggest contributors in the game for OKC, trying to help them compete.

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Payton Sandfort (14) runs down the court during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Second half collapse

The Thunder found themselves in the fight for the first half of this game, going into the break only down four. However, the second half was not the same story. The Dallas Mavericks opened the second half on a 20-2 run, before outscoring OKC 28-18 in the third quarter.

This collapse would result in yet another loss for the Oklahoma City squad, as the fourth quarter would not see OKC come back from the damage that had been done. The squad was without two key players, Mara and Stirtz, which made it even harder to come back from.

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) walks down the court during a game against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Brooks Barnhizer showcases a little bit of everything

Barnhizer has been the leader of this Summer League squad and was so again against the Mavericks. The two-way guard was the team’s leading scorer, putting up 21 points for the Thunder. It wasn’t just scoring, as Barnhizer would lead OKC in rebounds as well and still put up solid assist numbers with 12 and five, respectively, securing a double-double.

He was also present on the defensive end, ending the game with a steal and a block as well. Barnhizer would do everything in his power to try and claw the Thunder back into the game late, but in the end it would be unsuccessful. It has been a rough summer for the Thunder squad, but Barnhizer has definitely not been the issue.