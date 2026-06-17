OKC Thunder Players Fill End-Of-Season Player Rankings

The Thunder roster is filled from top to bottom with some of the best players in the NBA.

The NBA season has officially concluded, and although it didn’t end with the Oklahoma City Thunder hoisting their second trophy, there are definitely positives to take from the year. One of these positives is the way individual Thunder players performed during the season, and others saw the same impact.

The Ringer recently came out with its top 100 players for the 2025-26 season, and it includes seven Thunder players. Some Thunder players seem right where they are supposed to be, and yet others still seem a little slept on, but it is no doubt an accomplishment that OKC has seven players in this list.

The list begins with none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the No. 1 slot. The back-to-back MVP once again showed why he is the best player in the league, averaging over 30 points per game for the fourth year in a row, and leading the Thunder to the conference finals.

Then we take a jump down the list to find the two remaining members of the Thunder’s big three, with Chet Holmgren being No. 28 and Jalen Williams being No. 32. Holmgren had a great progression this year, as he started truly coming into the all-around player that he is, averaging 17.1 points and finishing second in the Defensive Player of the Year race. He didn’t end his season on the highest note, but he is still young and has plenty of room to improve.

Williams, on the other hand, had a rough season due to injuries. The wing could never truly find his rhythm, but still managed to be a contributor when he did play. His ranking being so high even after being out for most of the year says a lot about the player he could be when fully healthy.

We then jump down quite a bit to the next two Thunder players, with Alex Caruso being No. 60 and Isaiah Hartenstein being No. 69. Both veteran Thunder players do a lot more than what the stats tell you. Hartenstein has become a key piece that Oklahoma City must bring back, and Caruso is someone who has shown up in the playoffs time and time again for the Thunder. Both might not be the star of this squad, but they are definitely important.

Finally are two young Thunder stars with Ajay Mitchell being No. 71 and Cason Wallace wrapping up Thunder appearances on the list at No. 75. Both guards are truly showing they have the potential to be special players in the league, and are on the right path. You can argue that both players deserve a better ranking, with Mitchell turning into one of the best players in the postseason, and Wallace being able to change momentum in games in an instant.

OKC might not have gotten the ultimate job done this season, but they for sure are equipped with all the pieces they need to do it next year.