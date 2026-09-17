Cason Wallace Is Projected To Be The Thunder's Young Star That Shines The Brightest

Cason Wallace could shine through as the brightest young star for OKC.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for a big season, as they will be aiming for their second championship in three years. This could be a difficult task for the Thunder, as they lost multiple key players this offseason. However, OKC could still be in good hands thanks to the help of its rising stars, specifically Cason Wallace.

In a recent Bleacher Report article, Cason Wallace was predicted to be the team’s top breakout star. This is a high honor to behold on the Oklahoma City roster, as a good portion of the team is set to make a leap. Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain are expected to take on bigger scoring roles and could command the second-team’s offense. While Wallace might not score as much as these two next season, his impact could be greater.

Wallace has already proven himself to be useful, as he made the All-NBA Defensive Second Team this past season, and with more minutes this year, he is only going to be a bigger threat. His offensive progression isn’t something that can be swept under the rug, however. Wallace was the best three-point shooter on the team during the postseason, shooting 48.4% from deep. This allowed him to make two shots from beyond the arc per game and ultimately aided the Thunder when the team needed him most.

This output from Wallace is going to grow, as he is expected to take over the starting role this year now that Lu Dort is in Atlanta, and could shape Wallace into the Thunder guard of the future. However, if he does turn into the next big OKC product, it will cost the Thunder to keep him around.

Wallace is due for a contract extension soon and will be asking for a lot more money than he is making now. This could put Oklahoma City in a tight spot, as they are already working on a tight budget with their current roster.

However, Wallace could be worth this investment. He is already proven to be one of the best defenders in the league, and if this prediction comes true, we could be looking at one of the best two-way players in the league.

The Thunder are bound to have multiple players break out this coming year, but Wallace has the potential to be a one-of-a-kind player for the foreseeable future.