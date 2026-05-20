'Everything is on the Table' For OKC Thunder Against Victor Wembanyama

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. After dropping Game 1, the Oklahoma City Thunder face a must-win Game 2 tilt inside the Paycom Center on Wednesday.

One of the questions coming out of Monday's loss is regarding Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who went off for 41 points and 24 rebounds, including a jaw-dropping 30-foot triple to deflate the Bricktown Ballers in their first loss this postseason. How will Oklahoma City match up with the arguably best player in the world? Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was asked that very question at practice on Tuesday. Many have pondered the idea that the Oklahoma City Thunder should deploy big man Chet Holmgren on Wembanyama. When asked about that possibility, Daigneault was honest.

“Everything is on the table. You can’t just throw one pitch throughout the whole series. We have reasons why we approached the game the way we did last night. Some of that was the regular-season matchups. Some of that was the stuff we saw in the first couple of rounds from ourselves and from them. But in these series, one of the things you’ve got to do is you’ve got to figure out what the problems are and you’ve got to put the fires out pretty quickly. That’s our challenge, and we got to work on that with the team today. We’ll continue to work on it tomorrow, and then we’ll throw our best pitch tomorrow night," Daigneault said following Tuesday's practice ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wednesday is a must-win game, it is time to burn the boats and make any adjustment possible to get a win for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have to try more Holmgren on Wembanyama minutes in this contest while also changing up the looks on the Spurs superstar as to not let him get too comfortable with any one strategy. The Bricktown Ballers understand how tough this challenge will be but are hoping to find some slight resistance to the superstar.

This series will shift to San Antonio on Friday night in Game 3. The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to win Game 2 to make things interesting. If Oklahoma City pulls off a win before hitting the road they would need to split in San Antonio to earn back home court advantage in this series. The outcome will rest on how much Webanyama dominates.

Mark Daigneault on what he saw when Chet Holmgren defended Victor Wembanyama during Game 1:



“Everything is on the table. You can’t just throw one pitch throughout the whole series. We have reasons why we approached the game the way we did last night. Some of that was the… pic.twitter.com/RYKHzoZmn7 — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) May 19, 2026