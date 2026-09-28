Healthy Season for Isaiah Hartenstein Could Make Big Difference for OKC Thunder

A new season is almost here, and Oklahoma City will hoping for a healthier one for its starting big man.

With Thunder media day on Monday, the unofficial start of the 2026-27 season has finally arrived. After finishing just a game shy of another NBA Finals appearance last season, the Thunder are back and ready to make another run toward the Larry O’Brien in 2027.

While the Thunder’s offseason was headlined by the changes they made, sending Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to the East, they also made a big splash in retaining one of their starters. Isaiah Hartenstein inked a three-year deal to come back to the Thunder after proving himself to be a critical piece over the past two seasons.

While the big man rotation will certainly look different this season with Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara entering the fold, the Thunder will be hoping for better health from Hartenstein more than anything. Although his first year in Oklahoma City was mostly healthy after he returned from a preseason hand injury, last season was a different story.

Throughout the Thunder’s title defense, Hartenstein was sidelined off and on, typically by calf strains that were especially detrimental in the middle of the season. Leaving Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams to man the middle for a good chunk of the year, Hartenstein’s injuries also didn’t help the Thunder get into or maintain a rhythm in the second half of the season.

Playing only 47 games last season, Hartenstein’s absences are something Oklahoma City would be more equipped to handle this year, but it’d still much rather have a full squad. As a double-double threat every time he takes the floor, Hartenstein is a critical part of the Thunder’s success, and having him healthy throughout the regular season could be especially important next season.

With the Thunder’s departures leading to some lineup shakeups, and the Spurs still expected to be right alongside Oklahoma City at the top of the standings, having some more continuity with Hartenstein inside could make the difference in the Thunder’s race for home-court advantage. Of course, the Thunder have been lucky to have Hartenstein in every playoff game since he’s arrived, despite his regular season injury issues.

The Thunder shouldn’t overwork Hartenstein in the regular season or expect an 82-game season from him, but getting him closer to the 65 or 70-game mark could be a real luxury for the team.