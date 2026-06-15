High Riser Cameron Carr Could Bring High Versatility to OKC Thunder

Sitting with two mid-first-round picks in an incredibly deep 2026 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder could tackle the event in a multitude of ways. OKC holds a lottery pick in No. 12 as well as pick 17.

Increased guard and wing depth would benefit the Thunder for the future, after dealing with heavy amounts of injuries at those positions during the 2025-26 season. Mocks have multiple players who fit those qualifications set to go in the range Oklahoma City selects, but a Baylor University product would be a solid get for the squad.

High-flying shooting guard and small forward Cameron Carr has the measurements and talent of a potential elite role player in the league. He was measured at 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine, giving him positional versatility with the combination of his length and athleticism.

Carr also measured at a 42.5-inch max vertical jump at the Combine. He dominated the competition in the Combine's scrimmage, scoring 30 points on 18 shot attempts, grabbing seven rebounds in the process.

The wing was among the nation's top dunkers last season at Baylor.

Carr played his first two seasons in the NCAA at Tennessee, but struggled to find consistent minutes both seasons. He sat out the remainder of his sophomore season after just four games, after tearing a ligament in his thumb against Austin Peay, transferring to Baylor during the spring.

He heavily succeeded with the Bears, being named All-Big 12 while averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, shooting 37.4% from 3-point range. Carr had a highlight tape of dunks from his junior season alone.

Despite being a heavily powerful dunker, Carr is also a strong but elegant driver and finisher at the rim as well, with an exceptional ability to stop on a dime near the hoop. He dominated Power 4 teams in the Big 12 Conference with a mixture of smart back cuts, strong self-created drives and catch-and-shoot triples.

While not yet having a confirmed visit with the OKC Thunder, Carr is still the type of prospect the organization tends to select. Wings and guards with average height measurements and long wingspans to make up for it are a recent Thunder staple.

For example, Cason Wallace is a 6-foot-3 guard with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and Jalen Williams is a 6-foot-6 forward with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, incredibly similar to Carr's measurements.

While not being the common favorite at the Thunder's selections, Carr could be a powerful selection for a team searching to return to the top of the NBA world.