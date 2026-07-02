How Spurs' Latest Offseason Move Could Impact OKC Thunder

The NBA offseason is in full swing, and one of the most recent moves could cause some issues for Oklahoma City.

Over the past couple of weeks, the NBA has quickly shifted from the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals win to the chaos of the offseason. Thus far, there has been no shortage of star players changing teams and key moves from contenders around the association.

Thus far, the Thunder have had a relatively quiet offseason. Extending Isaiah Hartenstein, moving Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins and making some picks in the draft, the Thunder haven’t made any splashy moves.

Throughout the rest of the league, teams have been making some big swings as they try to get themselves in a better position to contend for a title. Although moves like LaMelo Ball to Minnesota or Ja Morant to Portland might not make any significant impact on the Thunder’s title hopes in 2027, the San Antonio Spurs just made a move that could make a significant difference next season.

On Wednesday, the Spurs agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with Tobias Harris. After beating the Thunder in the conference finals last season, the Spurs are reloading as they look to take the next step and go from NBA finalist to NBA champion.

Of course, the Thunder will continue to be the Spurs’ top challenger in the West and vice versa. Set to be 34 years old at the start of next season and going into year 16 in the NBA, Harris’ move to San Antonio comes with risks for the Spurs, but it also comes with some real upside.

Last season, Harris averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for a Detroit squad that won 60 games and was the top seed in the East. Also shooting 36.6% from deep in his career, Harris’ outside shooting could be an added boost for a Spurs team that capitalized on outside shooting to get past the Thunder.

Starting every game he’s played in the past nine seasons, Harris could potentially disrupt the Spurs’ starting five that led the franchise to its first Finals in 12 years. Of course, coming off the bench for a contender could be a reasonable ask for Harris, especially considering Julian Champagnie’s breakout last season.

Whether Harris ultimately starts or comes off the bench, he profiles as a type of player who could easily give Oklahoma City problems when considering the Thunder’s size at forward. Considering the Thunder didn’t have Jalen Williams or Ajay Mitchell for most of the conference finals, this move doesn’t mean they need to make some splash to keep up with their newest rival, but it does indicate that the Spurs could be a tougher challenge if the teams meet again in the 2027 playoffs.