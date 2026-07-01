OKC Thunder's Quieter Offseason Shows They Have all They Need

There is a reason that the Thunder’s offseason hasn’t been filled with big moves in and out.

The NBA offseason has only just begun, and yet the league has seen massive shifts in its landscape. Stars like Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball have each been traded for large trade packages, changing the whole identity of teams. The teams trading for them have shown they are all in on the here and now, and are trying to do whatever it takes to get over the hump.

On the flip side of things, the Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t made any huge moves since the offseason began. They have had to clear cap space, as they traded Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, but only received draft picks in the process. Then they chose who to re-sign, including Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort, and also sadly who not to re-sign, as Kenrich Williams was let go.

The Thunder only making financial offseason moves this summer might be seen as them being left behind by the other teams making moves, but Sam Presti keeping the core team together just shows how capable they are to win right now.

After their championship run in 2024-25, the Thunder were expected to be the top dog and make it back to the NBA Finals in 2025-26. However, due to injuries and a run-in with one of the best up-and-coming teams in the league, the San Antonio Spurs, OKC saw its season end in the Western Conference Finals.

Now, even after falling short, the Thunder have stuck by their stars and are showing that they still have more than enough talent to win it all come next June. OKC is hoping stars like Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell will be healthy all next season and be there in the key moments in the playoffs. Oklahoma City took the Spurs to seven games without them, meaning it could have been a much different series if the two had played.

The Thunder are also betting on improved postseason play from Chet Holmgren and, of course, will be counting on the back-to-back MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to lead the way all season long.

So as the league has fallen into chaos over the last couple of days, the Oklahoma City Thunder can sit back and watch as teams try to form rosters that can compete with their own. OKC will just have to worry by itself, knowing that if it comes to play, the team is still one of the favorites to win right now.