OKC Thunder Rookie Center Undergoes Knee Procedure

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waited over a year to see their No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Thomas Sorber step onto the court in any capacity for the Bricktown Ballers. After dealing with injuries at the end of his freshman campaign at Georgetown caused him to miss the 2025 Summer League portion, then tearing his ACL last fall to knock him out for the entire 2025-26 campaign.

The Thunder already knew they would have to wait a bit longer, as Sam Presti announced at his exit interview that Sorber would not be participating in the 2026 Summer League circuit. Oklahoma City gave more clarity on Sorber's rehab process on Wednesday.

"Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Thomas Sorber underwent a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his right knee today," The Thunder announced Wednesday evening. "The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with Thunder medical personnel present. Sorber will return to full basketball activities in approximately four weeks."

Thomas Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a jaw-dropping 2.5 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 53% from the floor, 16% from beyond the arc and 72% at the charity stripe across 24 games at Georgetown. Good enough marks to have him selected No. 15 in the 2025 NBA Draft before sitting out the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL suffered last fall.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder hope that Sorber can be fully cleared for training camp this October as he returns to basketball activites in approximately four weeks time after this knee procedure.

Oklahoma City is poised to feature Sorber in their loaded front court rotation. Next to fellow rookie Aday Mara, selected with the no. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren and valuable rotational big Jaylin Williams.

When Sam Presti and company used a top 15 selection on Sorber it is clear they believe in his ability when healthy. The issue for the big man has been staying healthy. However, it is important to note that given the phrase of this procedure and the timeline for him to return to basketball activites, it seems likely that this was a routine clean up rather than any sort of serious set back.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will report to training camp in the first week of October.