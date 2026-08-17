How the OKC Thunder’s New-Look Rotation Will Work Best

For the first time in several seasons, the OKC Thunder have undergone a metamorphosis, switching up their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.

It started with the trading of role players in Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, who were sent to Atlanta and Detroit, respectively. Both had played solid roles for the Thunder through the last two regular seasons, but had struggled to make their mark in the most recent postseason.

The final trade was Luguentz Dort, who was also shipped off to Atlanta amid fiscal decisions largely made on ownerships end. All in all, Oklahoma City lost valuable rotational pieces and one starter due to the looming second apron and, more spectrally, luxury tax.

Additionally, the Thunder drafted three prospects in Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh. Mara adds frontcourt depth and an unteachable 7-foot-4 frame, while Stirtz is a savvy on-ball guard set to add shooting, handling and pick-and-roll play-making. Oweh could crack the rotation with defense and slashing ability.

The team’s new-look rotation is certain to function differently next season. On the basis of an All-Defense player in Dort leaving alone, much less the 3-point production of Joe and Wiggins.

But just what will be the optimal way for the Thunder rotation to operate next season?

Firstly, fellow All-Defense guard Cason Wallace will likely need to step up even more on that end of the floor. He and Alex Caruso are the only remaining elite perimeter defenders on the roster, and will be looked at even more by head coach Mark Daigneault to provide in Dort’s absence.

Secondly, OKC is likely to be a more offensive-minded team. Third-year guard Ajay Mitchell is likely to take another leap, and the ever-confident Jared McCain will have a full offseason under his belt with the team. Given those two and Stirtz are all offensive-slanted guards, the game-plan will lean more toward outscoring opponents as a whole.

That's not to say that the Thunder won't still lean heavily into defense, armed with Wallace, Caruso, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and more. Though the avalanches they've seen the past few seasons could instead be caused by scoring surges from Mitchell, McCain and more in addition to the star trio.

Regardless of trades, re-signings and draftees, Oklahoma City will remain one of the most talented teams in the league, and the staff will have its hands full in putting out the best lineup and rotation on a night to night basis.