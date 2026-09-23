The 3 Burning Questions the OKC Thunder Must Address in Training Camp

For the first time in some time, the Thunder have major questions entering training camp.

There's no question OKC is again a contender, still armed with likely the best roster in the league. But there's certainly more mystery than previous seasons given a number of offseason trades and numberous young prospects ready to make debuts.

The Thunder kick off training camp soon, meaning some questions might be answered.

Below, we'll evaluate the Thunder's three biggest questions that need answers heading into training camp:

Who is the Fifth Starter?

For the first time in two seasons, the Thunder have officially lost a member of the starting lineup, with longtime swingman Luguentz Dort having been traded to Atlanta in the offseason. Now, the Thunder are tasked with replacing a starter from its championship core, though it has a plethora of options.

The most likely of those options is Cason Wallace, fresh off a second-team All Defense selection and white-hot 3-point shooting in the postseason. Still, OKC will have other options in the emerging Ajay Mitchell, and potentially even Jared McCain with an additions to his game.

The Thunder won’t be locked into any training camp decision, but probably should establish an early pecking order based on the results.

Where will the 3-Point Shooting Come From?

With the losses of Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to off-season trades, the Thunder will be replacing tons of 3-point shooting.

Some of that will be answered with the mid-season addition of McCain, who can shoot in a variety of circumstances. Though there will still be more ground to make up.

Oklahoma City will be leaning on players like Wallace, Mitchell, rookie Bennett Stirtz, and more to provide a shooting boost.

What is the New Identity of the Team?

With multiple All-Defense selectees still on the team, OKC is sure to remain a strong defensive team, if not the best in the league. Even accounting for the loss of Dort. Still, it’s hard to say the team will have the same identity sans-it longterm starter.

Oklahoma City likely needs to pin down just what its identity will be. If the squad ultimately rolls with Wallace in the starting lineup, it’s likely to look similar, though featuring more defensive play-making than strictly point-of-attack defense.

There’s a slim chance that the Thunder opt for a more offense heavy look next season with Mitchell in the starting lineup.