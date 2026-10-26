Injury Report: OKC Thunder List 5 Players Total Following Jalen Williams Injury

Last night, Oklahoma City was at the center of the sports world, as Thunder star Jalen Williams suffered a gruesome left leg injury on a shot attempt.

Williams was carted off the floor with just two minutes remaining in the game, with teammates showing plenty of reaction during and following the injury.

Now, Oklahoma City is preparing to be without its star again, just a season removed from Williams dealing with wrist and hamstring injuries that kept him out for most of last season. He's been one of the most important and impactful players in their current core, flanking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren on the wing.

Despite Williams gut-wrenching injury, the Thunder have a quick turnaround: their first back-to-back of the season. OKC will face off against Phoenix tonight, with a lengthier injury report than it had days ago.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Suns game tonight:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right patellar tendinitis

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder soreness

Jalen Williams — Out: Left lower leg injury

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Oso Ighodaro — Out: Right oblique strain

Drew Timme — Out: G League

Mark Williams — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Williams has been added to the injury report, with “left lower leg injury” as the designation. There have been no details confirmed so far. Both Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams left the matchup against the Clippers due to injury as well, with the former listed with shoulder soreness, and the latter luckily off the injury report entirely.

The Thunder’s other star in Chet Holmgren has also been added to the injury report, cited as right patellar tendinitis. Down Jalen Williams, Holmgren will be vital as a two-way star for Oklahoma City.

Other injuries include Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic, who have been listed out since the preseason with respective injuries.

Topic has dealt with several situations and injuries through his short NBA career, and has most recently been sidelined due to back surgery. Sorber is in a similar boat, having not yet made his debut for the Thunder due to a knee injury and subsequent follow-up.

The Suns have a trio of bigs out in Oso Oghodaro, Drew Timme and Mark Williams.

The Thunder and Suns tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK. Thunder general manager Sam Presti will meet with the media at 5 p.m. CT.