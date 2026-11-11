Injury Report: OKC Thunder List Six Players Against Trail Blazers

The Thunder are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, which should offer another test in a tough Western Conference.

OKC has course-corrected since back-to-back losses against Texas opponents, winning four-straight games. Even with injuries to several major players, the Thunder have enough in the tank to compete with most teams, and that should include Portland.

So far, the Trail Blazers have overachieved so far this season, getting out to a hot start with its new-look roster.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Trail Blazers ahead of tonight's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Wiliams — Out: Low back spasms

Portland Trail Blazers injuries:

Jayson Kent — Out: G League

Vit Krejci — Out: Left ankle fracture

Ja Morant — Out: Left hamstring strain

Shaedon Sharpe — Out: Right meniscus surgery

John Tonje — Out: G League

The OKC Thunder continue to deal with injuries this season, despite their run of success. Its listed six players on its injury report ahead of Portland, will all six listed out.

The team lost three players against the Clippers in Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren. The former two underwent surgery for respective injuries, with only Holmgren certain to make his return this season. The team’s star center is expected to be sideline for 8-10 weeks following a knee injury.

Also out due to injury are Jaylin Williams, who has now dealt with back spasms for a handful of games, as well as Thomas Sorber, who has yet to make his debut following a major knee injury.

Nikola Topic is still listed as out, but has made his return from a back surgery over the offseason, playing in two G League games with the OKC Blue. It’s been clear that he’s not yet ready for NBA minutes, but he’s begun to shake the rust off.

The Trail Blazers are dealing with injuries of their own, listing five players in total. Star guard Ja Morant is out due to a hamstring strain, as well as budding wing Shaedon Sharpe. Also listed is former Thunder wing Vit Krejci, as well as two G League players.

The Thunder and Trail Blazers tip off tonight at 10 p.m. CT from Portland, OR.