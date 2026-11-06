Injury Report: OKC Thunder List Six Players for Bout with Grizzlies

Amid a two-game win-streak, the Thunder are set to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in their first NBA Cup matchup of the season.

With multiple starters down, Oklahoma City suffered back-to-back losses to Texas opponents in the Mavericks and Rockets. Morale was down amid the fanbase, with tough away-and-home games against Cleveland coming up.

Fastforward a few days later and OKC has now swept Cleveland, finding momentum in 84 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as the squad's continually improving young core of Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz, and plenty more.

Now, the Thunder are staring down what could be their most interesting matchup of the season, a stout Cameron Boozer-led Memphis Grizzlies team that was previously leading the Western Conference, but is now on a two-game win-streak. Toss in the fact it has NBA Cup implications — which has so far panned out well for true contenders — and it's one of the more intruiging games on the team's schedule so far, injuries inlcuded.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Williams — Out: Low back spasms

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Lumbar disc herniation

Isaiah Stewart — Out: Right knee bone bruise

The Thunder list a total of six players on their injury report, with several mainstays who have now been listed for over a week.

All of Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren suffered injuries versus the Clippers weeks ago. Both Wallace and Williams underwent surgery, and haven’t yet been ruled out for the entity of the season, though it’s no guarantee they’ll be back.

Holmgren is set to sit for 8-10 weeks, but should make a return to play for OKC this season.

Also listed are all of Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber and Jaylin Wiliams. Both Topic and Sorber have been out for the season, having underwent respective surgeries in the offseason. Williams missed the team’s last game with back spasms, and is again listed out for the team’s tilt with Memphis.

The Grizzlies have listed just two players in guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Isaiah Stewart.

The Thunder and Grizzlies will tip off at 7 p.m. CT from FedExForum in Memphis, TN.